An initial investigation found that the driver of a car went from the center lane to the right lane when Howard “suddenly walked from the right side of the road into the travel portion of the highway,” police said in a statement.
Police said the driver was “unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.”
Howard was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver stayed on the scene, police said, and “showed no signs of impairment.”
Authorities said there was little lighting in the area of the roadway where Howard was crossing and no crosswalk.
Part of the roadway was closed for roughly four hours. The incident remained under investigation.