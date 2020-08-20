A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

Maryland State Police said the incident unfolded just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a woman — who was later identified as Amy Howard, 26, of Brandywine — walked into the road along part of Route 301 south near Cedarville Road in Brandywine.

An initial investigation found that the driver of a car went from the center lane to the right lane when Howard “suddenly walked from the right side of the road into the travel portion of the highway,” police said in a statement.

Police said the driver was “unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.”

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver stayed on the scene, police said, and “showed no signs of impairment.”

Authorities said there was little lighting in the area of the roadway where Howard was crossing and no crosswalk.

Part of the roadway was closed for roughly four hours. The incident remained under investigation.