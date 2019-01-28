A pedestrian was struck and killed in Alexandria during the weekend. (Alexandria Police)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night by a vehicle in Alexandria, Va., officials said.

Few details were immediately available. The woman who was killed was not identified, pending the notification of her family.

Alexandria police said the incident happened on the eastbound side of Seminary Road near Beauregard Street. The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stayed on the scene, police said.

Traffic-related deaths, including those involving pedestrians, have risen recently in the D.C. region.

In the District, traffic deaths last year surpassed the 2017 total. Officials have said they will work to go after those who violate traffic laws with more enforcement.