A 78-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday in Fairfax County. (iStock/iStock)

A 78-year old Fairfax County resident was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday while trying to cross a road, the county police said.

The victim was identified as Ok Soon Kim, of Annandale. The police said the incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. as the victim was tring to cross Columbia Pike at Gallows Road.

The incident occurred just east of a road sign for the Annandale Village Centre.