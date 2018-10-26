A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in Fairfax County, making it the second auto-pedestrian fatality in two days in the county.

Fairfax County Police said the incident happened near Old Keene Mill Road and Field Master Drive. Few other details were immediately released and the person has not been identified by police.

On Thursday morning Herbert James Jr., 72, of Alexandria, was struck while trying to cross the street near Beulah Street and Kingstowne Commons Drive in the Kingstowne area, police said. James was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2013 Toyota Corolla. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.