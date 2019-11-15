By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 15, 2019 at 6:50 AM ESTA pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Upper Marlboro, Md., authorities said. The incident happened early Friday near Brown Station Road and Dillie Drive. Some streets in the area were closed.No further details were immediately disclosed.The victim's name was not released, pending the notification of family.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy