Two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles in separate incidents over the last two days in Maryland, officials said Tuesday.

In one incident, a man was killed after he was hit by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma truck along Route 175 near Pocomoke Avenue in Jessup.

Police in Howard County said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. along Route 175 near the Patuxent Institution. The pedestrian — who was later identified as Donnelle Markus Williams, 43, of Jessup — was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Baltimore, Md., stayed at the scene and was not hurt, according to police.

And in another incident, the driver of a truck was struck and killed by an SUV along southbound US 15 near Rosemont Avenue in Frederick. Maryland State Police said the man was standing next to his truck along the roadway.

The driver was later identified as Austin Jay Sexton, 23, of Glen Burnie, Md. He was taken to Baltimore’s shock trauma hospital, where he died. The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old man from Hagerstown, Md., suffered no injuries, according to state police.

Both crashes are under investigation.

Officials said crashes involving pedestrians tend to be on the rise during daylight saving time, when area residents are on their way to work and school. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution, especially when it is still dark outside.