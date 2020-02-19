Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland.

The crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on the southbound side of the parkway at the ramp to MD 202 in the Bladensburg area.

U.S. Park Police officials identified the pedestrian as Tarris Brooks, 39, of Washington. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and called 911.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.