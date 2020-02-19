By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 19, 2020 at 7:42 AM ESTAuthorities have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland.The crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on the southbound side of the parkway at the ramp to MD 202 in the Bladensburg area.U.S. Park Police officials identified the pedestrian as Tarris Brooks, 39, of Washington. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the driver stayed on the scene and called 911.The crash remains under investigation, officials said.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy