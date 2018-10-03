A 75-year-old man who was walking in McLean, Va., was struck and killed Tuesday night, officials said.

Fairfax County police identified the man as Philip John Dietz, of McLean. Officials said he was trying to cross Dolley Madison Boulevard at the intersection of Madison McLean Drive just before 10 p.m. when a southbound 2002 BMW hit him in the intersection.

Authorities said investigators are trying to figure out whether Dietz was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The BMW driver stayed at the scene and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed and alcohol “do not appear to be factors for anyone involved.”