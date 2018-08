A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed late Saturday night while trying to cross a street in Montgomery County, the police said.

They said he was struck about 11:30 p.m. while trying to cross Georgia Avenue at Veirs Mill Road in the Wheaton area. The car that hit him was southbound on Georgia, the police said.

They said the pedestrian died at the scene. Police withheld his name until relatives could be notified.