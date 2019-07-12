A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in the Baileys Crossroads area. (Fairfax County Police)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning by a car in Northern Virginia, officials said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

Fairfax County Police said the incident happened near Leesburg Pike and Payne Street in the Baileys Crossroads area.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

Officials said the driver stayed on the scene. It was not known if the driver suffered any injuries.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news