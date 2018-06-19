A pedestrian died after she was struck Sunday by an SUV in Bladensburg, Md., authorities said.

The accident happened around 12:20 p.m. near 48th Street and Annapolis Road. Prince George’s County police said an SUV traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road and turning onto 48th Street struck the woman as she was crossing the street.

Police said their initial investigation found that the woman was in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

Officials said an investigation is underway and that they are trying to determine out “who had the right of way.”

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of her family.