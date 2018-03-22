A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday along Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County.

Police said the pedestrian was a woman, but they have not released her identity pending the notification of family

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. along the northbound side of the highway near Kerby Hill Road in Fort Washington.

The woman was in the roadway and was struck by a car headed north on Indian Head Highway, according to police. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The car stayed on the scene, police said.

Area roads were closed for several hours.

The incident remains under investigation.