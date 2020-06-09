By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 9, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDTA pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday in Prince George’s County.The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. along the southbound side of Kenilworth Avenue near Route 50.Few details were immediately available, and the pedestrian’s name was not released, pending notification of family.Prince George’s County Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and that the driver “remained on the scene.” Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.