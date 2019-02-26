A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday by a vehicle in Vienna, Va., officials said.

Few details were immediately available, and Fairfax County Police did not identify the individual.

The crash happened on a ramp along the eastbound side of Leesburg Pike near the south side of the Capital Beltway, officials said. Roads in the area were closed for some time.

There have been several recent crashes involving pedestrians in the D.C. area.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news