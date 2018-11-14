A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday by an SUV along a busy highway in Waldorf, Md., officials said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the southbound lanes of MD Route 5 near Trotter Road in Charles County.

An initial investigation found that the pedestrian was walking in the road and was struck by a 2017 Toyota Rav4. Maryland State Police said the pedestrian had “entered the travel path of the Toyota” and it was not clear why.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The 49-year-old driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and refused treatment.

Several crashes involving pedestrians have occurred over the last few days in Maryland and Virginia.

A husband and wife in their 80s were struck and killed Tuesday morning in St. Mary’s County. Another pedestrian was killed and several others were hurt after they were struck by vehicles throughout the D.C. region as rain fell Monday.