A pedestrian was struck by a car and injured near Nationals Park after the end of Sunday’s game, D.C. police said.

The pedestrian was conscious and breathing after the incident, which occurred at South Capitol and N Streets SW, said police spokeswoman Brianna Jordan.

She said the incident occurred at 5:16 p.m. That was about 45 minutes after the end of the game between the Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was not clear whether the pedestrian had been at the stadium.

Also unclear from preliminary accounts was whether the car had remained at the scene. The intersection is just northwest of the ballpark.