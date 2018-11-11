A woman crossing Southern Avenue was hit Saturday by a driver who fled the scene, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police responded to a call shortly after 10 p.m. and found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle, about one block south of the Southern Avenue Metro station on the D.C.-Maryland border, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said authorities have no information about either the vehicle or the driver.

The pedestrian who was injured is hospitalized and in stable condition, Metzger said.