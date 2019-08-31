A 24-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a van Tuesday at an intersection in Wheaton has died, Montgomery County Police said Friday.

The pedestrian was identified as Roger Odin Martinez-Mejia of the 2000 block of Glenmont Circle.

Authorities said the incident occurred at approximately 9:09 p.m., Tuesday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on Randolph Road when it struck Martinez-Mejia at the intersection of Glenmont Circle.

The driver of the van was identified as Harold Lanning, Jr. of Silver Spring. Lanning remained at the scene. Neither he nor the other occupants of the van were injured.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

