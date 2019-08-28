A pedestrian was struck Monday night by a van in Wheaton, Md., and suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Randolph Road and Glenmont Circle, a few blocks from the Glenmont Metro stop.
Montgomery County police said an initial investigation found that a van traveling east on Randolph Road hit the pedestrian at the intersection. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. The driver of the van and other passengers in it were not hurt and remained at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
