A pedestrian was struck and killed after being pinned underneath a vehicle in Southeast Washington, officials said.

The person’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of the next of kin.

In a Twitter message, D.C. Fire officials said the crash happened late Tuesday in the 5400 block of Central Avenue SE near the East Capitol Community Center. “Sadly, this is a fatal incident,” D.C. Fire officials said.

D.C. police will be in charge of investigating the incident.