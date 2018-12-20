A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening in Germantown, Md., officials said.

The incident happened at about 8:17 p.m. along Middlebrook Road and Ridgecrest Drive.

Montgomery County Police said the 50-year-old woman from Germantown was crossing eastbound on Middlebrook Road when she was hit by a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle’s driver — a 20-year-old woman from Gaithersburg — was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.