The man who struck was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was not identified.
Police said the crash occurred about 7:50 p.m. at 16th and U streets NW.
In a statement, police said the motorist was traveling east in the 1600 block of U Street and appeared to be speeding. Police said the driver went through the red light and struck the man, who was in a marked crosswalk, walking from the north side to the south side of the street.
The incident on U Street came four days after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle at a bus stop near Logan Circle. In that case, police charged a motorist with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
On Friday, police identified the victim as Antonio Felder, 59, who they said had no fixed address.