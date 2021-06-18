A man crossing U Street in Northwest Washington on Thursday night was struck and critically injured by a vehicle driven by a person who did not stop at a red light and then drove away from the scene, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said they were searching for the driver of a red Honda, possibly an Accord, but had no other description of the vehicle or the person.

The man who struck was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was not identified.

Police said the crash occurred about 7:50 p.m. at 16th and U streets NW.

In a statement, police said the motorist was traveling east in the 1600 block of U Street and appeared to be speeding. Police said the driver went through the red light and struck the man, who was in a marked crosswalk, walking from the north side to the south side of the street.

The incident on U Street came four days after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle at a bus stop near Logan Circle. In that case, police charged a motorist with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Antonio Felder, 59, who they said had no fixed address.