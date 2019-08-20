A pedestrian was seriously hurt Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Accokeek, Md., officials said.

The incident happened near the B&J Carryout at Route 210 and Livingston Road in Prince George’s County, according to the local fire department.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a shock trauma center, officials said.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.

