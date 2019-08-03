A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle Saturday in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to the county police. (iStock/iStock)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured Saturday afternoon in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County, the county police said.

Preliminary information suggested that the victim may have been walking on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of Shreve Road when struck by a vehicle that left the roadway, and also hit a utility pole, said 2nd Lt. John Lieb, a police spokesman.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m., near Hickory Street, about a quarter of a mile south of Route 7, according to Lieb.

He said the vehicle driver “ran from the scene,” but was taken into custody nearby shortly afterward.

Police withheld the victim’s name until relatives could be notified and no age or gender was given.

In another pedestrian fatality, a man was killed late Friday while crossing Ritchie Highway in the Glen Burnie,Md., area, Anne Arundel County police said. They said Larry Steven Johnson Jr. , 27, of Baltimore, was hit about 10:30 p.m. near the entrance ramp to Interstate 895.

The Anne Arundel police said preliminary investigation ascribed the cause to the pedestrian’s failure to yield the right of way.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news