December 31, 2019 at 8:14 AM EST A pedestrian was injured in a road accident Tuesday morning in Fairfax, officials said. The incident happened along the eastbound side of Lee Highway at Old Centreville Road in the Centreville area. Fairfax County police said on Twitter that the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with "injuries considered to be life-threatening." Some roads in that area are closed.