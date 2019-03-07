A Virginia man who was struck last month by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash has died, officials said.

Prince William County police said Gregory D. Sawyer, 62, of Dumfries, was struck around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 as he crossed the street near Graham Park and Old Triangle roads in Dumfries.

The vehicle stopped briefly but then left the scene. Police said Sawyer was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re looking for a light-colored Ford pickup truck that they said may have been involved. The incident remains under investigation.

Sawyer died Tuesdayfrom injuries he sustained in the crash, officials said.

His death comes as the number of pedestrian deaths in the United States and the D.C. region has increased.

