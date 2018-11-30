Two pedestrians, a 74-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were killed in separate incidents in Maryland and Virginia on Thursday night and Friday morning as they tried to cross major thoroughfares.

The woman was identified by Montgomery County police as Dona Cicy H Amarasekara, of Rockville.

She was apparently on her way home from a babysitting job when she was struck, according to a nephew, Tissa Mayarata.

Police said she was struck about 5:30 p.m. as she crossed the northbound lanes of Old Georgetown near Kingswood Road in the north Bethesda area.

The incident occurred about 45 minutes after sunset; photographs of the area show a bus stop, but no crosswalk.

The second pedestrian was identified by Fairfax County police as Charles Robinson of Woodbridge, Va.

Police said he was trying to cross Richmond Highway at Hagel Circle in the Lorton area when he was hit by a southbound car.

They said there is no crosswalk where Robinson was struck just after 6 a.m., about an hour before sunrise. Photographs indicate a bus stop nearby.