In a 2015 profile on WAMU, Adams recounted what the author described as a “roller-coaster life” — suffering from asthma, hooked on cocaine at age 21 and later alcohol, diagnosed with AIDS and nearly losing his left hand in a dynamite explosion. He lived on the street for nearly 30 years, with respites at St. Elizabeths psychiatric hospital, where he started to run by circling his bed for 40 minutes a day.