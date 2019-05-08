A man from Pennsylvania has been charged with bringing a handgun loaded with 15 hollow-point bullets to the Trump International Hotel during an event at which the U.S. Secret Service was screening guests, according to authorities and a police report.

The man told agents he had the black Smith & Wesson in his car as he pulled up to a security checkpoint at the hotel’s entrance, according to the report. A police spokesman said the man was not believed to be a threat.

Lee McCartney, 49, of Norristown, Pa., outside Philadelphia, was arrested by D.C. police and charged with possessing an unregistered handgun and unregistered ammunition. The report says McCartney had a valid permit from Pennsylvania to carry a concealed weapon. Police said he was not registered to carry a weapon in the District.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, a few blocks from the White House.

Donors backing President Trump’s reelection gathered at the hotel Tuesday. The Washington Post article reported that guests included industry executives, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Vice President Pence. D.C. police said McCartney had planned to attend a separate event, but the Secret Service was screening all hotel guests at that time.

It could not immediately be determined whether Pence or Mnuchin were at the hotel when the arrest was made.

