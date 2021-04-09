Dixon is also charged with two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment in the killings of Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, Takoma Park officials said. Dixon also has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony in the assault of Michael Thomas, 36, who was the driver of a vehicle Dixon shot into, according to police.
Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning “without incident,” police said. He was being processed at the county detention center.
The Takoma Park Police Department is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the case.
Williams and Johnson were fatally shot in the parking lot outside a Takoma Park condo building after the officer noticed the men appeared to be breaking into a car, police said.