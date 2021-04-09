Dixon is also charged with two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment in the killings of Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, Takoma Park officials said. Dixon also has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony in the assault of Michael Thomas, 36, who was the driver of a vehicle Dixon shot into, according to police.

Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning “without incident,” police said. He was being processed at the county detention center.

The Takoma Park Police Department is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the case.

Williams and Johnson were fatally shot in the parking lot outside a Takoma Park condo building after the officer noticed the men appeared to be breaking into a car around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The off-duty officer told investigators when he first noticed the men, they appeared to be breaking into a car, according to Takoma Park police officials. The men were shot as they “attempted to flee in a vehicle,” the agency said.

Williams and Johnson died at a hospital a short time later.

There was no indication that shots were fired at the Pentagon officer, but the officer said he thought there was gun in the vehicle, according to an official with direct knowledge of the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case. The official said Williams and Johnson were driven by an associate to the hospital.

“It’s wrong how he got killed,” said Johnson’s aunt, Denise Johnson.

She said Thursday the family is still trying to determine exactly what happened to him. Her nephew grew up in D.C., was unmarried and loved music, Denise Johnson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just heartbroken about what happened,” she added.

A relative of Johnson’s, who declined to be identified, said the family did not want to comment on the arrest ahead of a family meeting scheduled for Friday night. He said the family was going to discuss their next moves on Johnson’s case and had been in touch with an attorney.“Right now, we are trying to grieve,” the man said.

Efforts to reach Williams’s family members have been unsuccessful.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said Wednesday that Dixon has been with the force since July 2019. He was previously a federal police officer and also served as an Army Military Police officer and in the Air Force as a combat crewman, the spokeswoman said.

The shooting marks the second time in recent weeks that an off-duty Pentagon police officer has fired their weapon.