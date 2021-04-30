The main case against Dixon stems from an encounter at about 5 a.m. on April 7. At the time, he was leaving his seventh-floor residence at the Takoma Overlook condominiums in his civilian clothes, heading for work at the Pentagon, according to police. In the dark parking lot, according to authorities, he noticed a car with no headlights on. He went to check it out. As he drove up, police said, he saw at least one man outside the car trying to break into another car and confronted them.