After arriving, officers were approached by the off-duty officer, who said he’d seen “what he thought was a car being broken into,” Takoma Park officials said in a news release.
“He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction,” the officials said. “The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon.”
A short time later, two of the suspects arrived at the Prince George’s Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Both died at the hospital, police said.
No arrests have been reported. Authorities have not named the victims.
Takoma Park officials notified the Pentagon Force Protection Force Agency and are investigating the incident.