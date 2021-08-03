The Arlington Fire Department tweeted it was responding to an incident of violence near the Pentagon metro station. An Associated Press reporter who was at the scene heard multiple gunshots, the news agency reported.
The incident occurred at the bus station that is inside the Pentagon parking lot, but outside Pentagon security. It is accessible to the general public and regular bus routes run through the area.
Metro is diverting buses to Pentagon City and trains are bypassing Pentagon Station due to the police activity at the Pentagon Reservation, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said. She said the Pentagon Force Protection Agency is the lead law enforcement agency on any incident that happens on the Pentagon reservation.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.