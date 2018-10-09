The situation appeared to have made some people nervous — a disagreement inside a local movie theater.

Two people, Fairfax County Police said, got into a disagreement over a cellphone Sunday night at the Fairfax Corner Theaters near the Fair Oaks Mall. The phone was ringing in the theater, police said, and the two people began to have an argument.

Security at the movie theater came in, but “people panicked,” police said on Twitter, “and abruptly exited the theater.”

Officials said there was not a threat to the public’s safety.