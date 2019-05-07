A person who told authorities there was a firearm in their vehicle was arrested Tuesday at Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C., police said.

About 3 p.m., someone told the U.S. Secret Service that they were in possession of a firearm, a D.C. police spokeswoman said in an email.

The Secret Service recovered a firearm from the person’s vehicle, and the person was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and ammunition, the email said.

The person’s name was not released, and no further information about the matter was immediately available.

