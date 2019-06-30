A person changing a tire on an empty commercial bus on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway was killed in a hit-and-run incident Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. north of Route 100 on a shoulder of the northbound parkway in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said, the bus had become disabled by a flat tire and was parked on the right-hand shoulder. The passengers had been transferred to another bus to resume their trip, the police said. It was not clear where they were going.

The person changing the tire was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop, police said. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not identified, and no gender was specified, pending notification of relatives, the police said. No information was given about the owner or operator of the bus.

But the vehicle was followed by a witness, who provided information to police.

Police said the suspected driver apparently later stopped and ran away on foot, but was caught by officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the Anne Arundel County police. The “possible suspect” was being questioned Sunday night at the Glen Burnie Barrack, police said in a statement.

As of Sunday night, police said no charges had been filed, and the person being questioned was not named.

