One person is dead after a fire at a gas pump in Northeast Washington, officials said.

The incident happened at a gas station at 21st Street and Benning Road NE, according to D.C. Fire department.

Few details were immediately released, and the person has not been identified. Officials said on Twitter that firefighters arrived and found “one person with fatal injuries who was not transported.”

The fire has been put out, and the investigation is ongoing. Some roads in the area were closed in the early morning hours.

