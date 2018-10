We are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision in the 7700 block of Muncy Road. PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/8XUw2GW6Rm — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 25, 2018

A person died Thursday after a motorcycle crash in Prince George’s County, police said.

At about 3:45 p.m., Prince George’s police tweeted that they were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in the 7700 block of Muncy Road in Hyattsville, and that the road was closed in both directions.

No information about the circumstances of the accident was available.