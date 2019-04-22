A two-alarm fire early Monday in Fairfax County left one person dead, authorities said.

At around 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 13600 block of Bent Tree Circle in Centreville after a fire in a garden apartment, according to a tweet from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

A later tweet said a deceased person was located at the scene.

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

