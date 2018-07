Update (initial call ~1120a) I270 Weigh Station, Hyattstown, mishap involving parked tractor trailer, in parking lot, civilian driver pinned under vehicle w/ critical injuries not compatible w/ life, @MDSP on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/YUI3VP2eNv — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 6, 2018

A person is dead after being pinned beneath a vehicle in Maryland, authorities said Friday.

At around 12:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that a driver was pinned under a vehicle with critical injuries “not compatible w/ life” after a “mishap involving [a] parked tractor trailer” at a weigh station on Interstate 270.

No information about the cause of the incident was immediately available.