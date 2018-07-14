One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday at the John Philip Sousa Bridge in Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

The crash, which occurred about 3 a.m. and left the vehicle on its side, forced police to shut down all lanes on the bridge. The closures of that portion of Pennsylvania Avenue remained in effect as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

Few details were immediately available. Fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo confirmed that firefighters had to extricate the victim from the wreckage. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, fire officials said.