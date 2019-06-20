A person has died after a fatal shooting in Northwest Washington.

Few details were immediately available.

The shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide, happened in the 700 block of Princeton Place NW just off Georgia Avenue in the Petworth neighborhood.

D.C. police did not release the victim’s name, pending the notification of relatives.

The D.C. region has had more than 130 homicides so far this year. Of those, 73 have been in the District, according to a tracking done by the Washington Post.

