The D.C. region has seen 198 homicides so far this year. (iStock)

One person is dead after a shooting in Northeast Washington.

Few details were immediately available and D.C. police did not release the person’s identity, pending the notification of family.

The incident happened Wednesday night in the 3900 block of East Capitol Street, a few blocks from the Anacostia Freeway NE in the Benning neighborhood.

The fatal incident comes as the D.C. region has seen 198 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 115 are in the District.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news