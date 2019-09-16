A person was fatally shot in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Northeast Washington. (iStock)

A person was fatally shot in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

The incident happened at 35th and East Capitol streets NE in the Lincoln Park neighborhood near Capitol Hill.

Few details were immediately available, and the person’s identity was not released, pending the notification of family.

It comes as the District has reported more than 120 homicides so far this year.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news