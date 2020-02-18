By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM ESTA person was fatally shot Monday in Northeast Washington, authorities said.Few details were immediately available, and the person’s name was not released pending the notification of relatives.The incident happened in the 2100 block of I Street near Maryland Avenue NE in the Carver/Langston area of the city.This year, the District has had 22 homicides. That’s the same number of killings as there were for this time last year, according to D.C. police.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy