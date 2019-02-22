A person was fatally stabbed Friday morning along Benning Road in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The attack occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., and a police spokesman said officers had detained a person and recovered a weapon. The person detained was being questioned.

Authorities had few other details, and didn’t immediately describe the gender or age of the victim. Dustin Sternbeck, the chief police spokesman, said only that the victim had died.

The stabbing occurred near 17th Street and Benning Road. Police didn’t say if the attack occurred inside or outside.

The street is a major thoroughfare that runs between the neighborhoods of Kingman Park and Carver-Langston. It is along the D.C. streetcar route and near the H Street corridor.

Several fatal shootings occurred along the street in 2018. A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in January in the same block as Friday morning’s stabbing.

Between Sept. 21 and Friday 11 people have been shot — as many as four in one incident — and two stabbed on Benning Road between 15th and 18th streets. Six of them have died.

Police have said most of the incidents were unrelated and authorities have made arrests in four of the attacks. Police have described various motives as a disrespectful glance, an accusation over a stolen gun, owed money and an argument in which the assailant thought the victim was reaching for a weapon.

One shooting in which four people were wounded was retaliation for an earlier attack, police have said.

