April 20, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT

Officials said a person was fatally struck by a train Monday morning in Southwest Washington.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue SW, according to a Twitter message from the D.C. Fire department.

The incident was causing delays on the CSX, Amtrak and VRE lines, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what type of train struck the person.