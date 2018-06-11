A woman who was found dead inside a residence Sunday night in Southeast Washington was the victim of a homicide, a D.C. police spokesman said Monday.

Police said additional details, including the victim’s name, would be made public later Monday. A department spokesman said the woman had been beaten to death.

Police found the woman about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of 12th Street SE. Authorities said the officers were responding to a call to check on the occupant. The area is just off Pennsylvania Avenue.