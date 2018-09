A person was killed after being pinned by a vehicle in Northwest Washington, officials said.

The person’s name was not released.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Tunlaw Road in the Glover Park neighborhood. D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said rescue crews found a person in an alley pinned by a vehicle. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

D.C. police are investigating, he said.